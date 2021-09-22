Driver ticketed after fatally injuring bicyclist in Amherst

Amherst police have ticketed the 84-year-old Buffalo woman who struck and fatally injured a bicyclist last month as he rode along Longmeadow Road near Windermere Boulevard in Eggertsville.

The driver, whose name was not provided, was issued a traffic summons for failure to exercise due care in the crash that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 29, according to Capt. Kevin Brown. Kharka Rai, 57, of Amherst, was riding in the roadway when he was struck, suffering multiple head and back injuries, police said.

Rai was the second bicyclist to die in Amherst in less than a week.

Gurjot Kaur, 17, a Williamsvillle North High School student, died Aug. 25 in Erie County Medical Center, nine days after she was struck and suffered a head injury while attempting to cross Maple Road, near Troy Del Way. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Aug. 16.

Police did not charge the driver, a 65-year-old North Tonawanda man, in that incident, Brown said. Neither victim was wearing a bike helmet at the time of either crash, he said.

