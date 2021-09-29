 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver killed in one-car rollover at Smith Street exit of I-190
0 comments
top story

Driver killed in one-car rollover at Smith Street exit of I-190

Support this work for $1 a month

A motorist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash at the Smith Street exit of the southbound I-190, according to State Police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A preliminary investigation of the accident determined that the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. on the Smith Street ramp leading to Fillmore Avenue. Troopers said the vehicle went off the roadway, then down an embankment before flipping onto its roof. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity was not released.

Troopers said no lane closures or traffic delays currently exist in the vicinity as a result of the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of probe

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News