Driver killed in one-car rollover at Smith Street exit of I-190

A motorist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash at the Smith Street exit of the southbound I-190, according to State Police.
Support Local Journalism
A preliminary investigation of the accident determined that the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. on the Smith Street ramp leading to Fillmore Avenue. Troopers said the vehicle went off the roadway, then down an embankment before flipping onto its roof. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity was not released.
Troopers said no lane closures or traffic delays currently exist in the vicinity as a result of the incident.