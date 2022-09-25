Driver killed in crash involving Metro bus

The driver of a car was killed Friday in an accident that involved a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro bus.
NFTA officials say the driver of the car, who was not identified, struck a parked pickup truck at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue. The car then went on and smashed the front of a Metro bus that was stopped to pick up passengers.
The driver of the bus and a passenger went to the hospital for minor injuries.
The NFTA plans to release more information about the crash on Monday.