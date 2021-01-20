 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver killed in Clarence collision
0 comments
top story

Driver killed in Clarence collision

Support this work for $1 a month

One person has died following a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Clarence, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street and Goodrich Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A driver heading west on Main hit the front of a vehicle waiting to turn north on Goodrich, the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The driver heading west on Main continued and struck two other vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information, including the names of any parties involved. The collision remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News