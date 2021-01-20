Driver killed in Clarence collision

One person has died following a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Clarence, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street and Goodrich Road.

A driver heading west on Main hit the front of a vehicle waiting to turn north on Goodrich, the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The driver heading west on Main continued and struck two other vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information, including the names of any parties involved. The collision remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit.

