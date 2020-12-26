Driver killed in Christmas Eve crash identified by Amherst police

Amherst police on Saturday identified the driver who was killed and the passenger who was injured in a rollover crash early Christmas Eve on Millersport Highway.

Athithiyan Thevarasa, a 24-year-old Williamsville resident, was driving a 2016 Honda sedan north on Millersport near North Forest Road just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a sign, the department reported. The vehicle ended up overturned and split in half on the side of the road, according to images recorded by local media.

Thevarasa was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, Mithushan Premakumar, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of facial injuries and remained there Saturday morning in fair condition, police said.

Amherst police said their investigation is continuing and they did not release further information, including a possible cause for the crash.

The department previously asked anyone with security or dash-cam video footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it to call 689-1311.

