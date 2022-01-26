 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver injured when car flips onto roof on I-190 downtown during morning rush hour
Driver injured when car flips onto roof on I-190 downtown during morning rush hour

190 South Accident

First responders tend to a vehicle that flipped on the I-190 south near the Elm Street exit on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

A driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center after a one-car rollover crash Wednesday morning on the southbound I-190 downtown, according to state police.

The crash happened about 8:38 a.m. near the Elm Street exit, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

It appeared to have been weather-related, according to troopers.

The driver, who was alert and conscious when emergency responders arrived, suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The vehicle had ended up against a concrete barrier wall just short of the exit, causing extensive traffic delays. All traffic lanes had reopened as of 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen reaching into the upside-down vehicle to assist the person and then moving a stretcher to a waiting ambulance shortly before 9 a.m.

Buffalo Fire Department Rescue 1 and other fire apparatus were on the scene along with State Police.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

