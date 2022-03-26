Driver hurt as beverage truck overturns on Thruway, spilling drinks

A box truck loaded with beer or energy drinks overturned on the Thruway, partially blocking traffic for several hours Saturday.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, State Police reported.

The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. between Exit 57A and Exit 58 in Brant, according to a tweet from the Thruway Authority's traffic alert account.

The overturned truck and the spilled beverage containers caused the left lane to be blocked for about three hours, and after that the right lane was blocked for about another hour, said a Troop T sergeant who declined to be identified.

Weather was not a factor in the accident, he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.