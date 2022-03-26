 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver hurt as beverage truck overturns on Thruway, spilling drinks
A box truck loaded with beer or energy drinks overturned on the Thruway, partially blocking traffic for several hours Saturday.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, State Police reported.

The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. between Exit 57A and Exit 58 in Brant, according to a tweet from the Thruway Authority's traffic alert account.

The overturned truck and the spilled beverage containers caused the left lane to be blocked for about three hours, and after that the right lane was blocked for about another hour, said a Troop T sergeant who declined to be identified.

Weather was not a factor in the accident, he said.

