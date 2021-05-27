Driver dies, passenger hurt in Cambria collision

A driver was killed and a passenger taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Cambria on Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders Settlement and Meahl roads.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Toyota Camry tried making a left turn from Meahl onto Saunders Settlement when the car was hit by a box truck traveling east on Saunders Settlement.

The impact sent both vehicles across Saunders Settlement. They came to rest off the roadway north of the intersection, deputies said in a news release.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the box truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the identities of anyone involved in the collision or specify the injuries of the passenger taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

