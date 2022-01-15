Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in North Tonawanda

A 23-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in North Tonawanda, police said.
The North Tonawanda Police Department and Fire Department responded at 3:25 a.m. to the vicinity of Oakwood Terrace and Walck Road, near Payne Park, where a pickup truck had left the eastern edge of Oakwood and struck a tree, according to the police.
The driver, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police, who continue to investigate the crash, believe speed was a factor.
The driver was the only occupant in the pick-up truck.
