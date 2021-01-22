Driver dies after being ejected in one-vehicle crash on I-190, lands on Buffalo News building

The driver of a vehicle died after the person's vehicle struck a guardrail on southbound Interstate-190 at the Elm Street exit, overturned and the driver was ejected and landed on the roof of a Buffalo News building in downtown Buffalo, state police said in a statement.

The incident took place about 7 a.m.

Images on social media showed first responders at The News building trying to recover the body.

Troopers said the victim was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Maki Becker

