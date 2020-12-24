Driver, 24, killed in rollover crash on Millersport in Amherst

A 24-year-old man was killed and his 20-year-old passenger was injured when their vehicle left the road and crashed into a sign early Thursday on Millersport Highway in Amherst, police reported.

Amherst police say a 2016 Honda was traveling north on Millersport near North Forest Road when the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m.

Images posted by WIVB show a white sedan apparently split in half and lying upside down on the side of the roadway. The station reported Millersport was closed to northbound traffic for several hours before reopening shortly before 7 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of facial injuries.

Police did not immediately identify them pending notification of their families.

The Getzville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Officers continue to investigate and did not reveal a cause of the crash. They and ask anyone with security or dash-cam video footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it to call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

