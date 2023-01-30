Drive-thru pot dispensary proposed in Orchard Park

Orchard Park has a request for its first cannabis dispensary, and it would offer convenience. The request is for a drive-thru dispensary not far from Highmark Stadium.

The Town Board was not too sure what to do with the request for a special exception use permit at 3715 Southwestern Blvd. at its last meeting.

"All cannabis dispensaries licenses go through the State of New York, not through the individual towns," Supervisor Gene Majchrzak said.

But the town requires town permission on where they are located.

Board members last year changed the zoning code to limit cannabis retail shops to the adult use zone, the same place the town allows strip clubs and adult book stores. Adult uses are permitted only in industrial zones.

Special use permits are required for adult uses.

"There's a little confusion about the process," Councilman Conor Flynn said.

There are two separate processes, one through New York State to obtain the license, and the second approval from the town through the zoning and planning process, he said. He suggested referring the request to the Planning Board for a recommendation.

J. D. Properties, the owner of the 1.6-acre parcel at the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and Taylor Road, said the developer – not the owner of the cannabis business – is seeking the town's permission. The identity of the cannabis business owner was not disclosed.

The town has banned drive-thrus in the area surrounding the Village of Orchard Park, a law that is being challenged in court. But the Town Board does not seem to have problems with allowing them at other locations. The board approved a drive-thru for Jim’s Steak-Out on Orchard Park Road earlier this month.