Police agencies across the state have stepped up DWI patrols this long Independence Day holiday weekend.

State police and the Niagara and Erie County sheriff's offices are among law enforcement departments who say they will take steps into Wednesday to prevent drunken drivers from raising the risk of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities during what is expected to be several days of celebration and heavier-than-typical traffic.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office noted that regional efforts are part of steps being taken across the country to combat drunken driving on holiday weekends. They include the July 4th High Visibility Engagement, STOP-DWI, and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns.

Deputies noted that DWI-related deaths and injuries typically climb during holiday weekends.

Despite stiffer costs for those charged with and convicted of driving while intoxicated, 41% of motor vehicle crash fatalities resulted from drunken driving in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

Erie County sheriff's officials suggested residents "safeguard their freedom this Independence Day" by understanding drinking and driving this weekend will raise the chances of being pulled over.

"If you wait until after you been drinking to figure out how to get from one place to the next," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said in a news release, "you will already be too impaired to make the right choices."