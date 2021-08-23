Draft Room, Room 120 aim for fall reopening in Cobblestone District

The Draft Room, a restaurant in a building across from KeyBank Center in the Cobblestone District, is on track to reopen in early fall.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced it has reached an agreement with a newly formed venture called Select Pour Ventures to manage the Draft Room, as well as a private club called Room 120, at 79 Perry St. Both establishments closed during the pandemic.

Marc Honan, who is part of SPV's management/ownership team, said he got a good sense of the Draft Room's potential when he was an executive with PSE.

"Its proximity to the arena is a huge opportunity," Honan said. "And looking at what they did in their full season, 2019, they had a great year, in terms of customer loyalty, following, the number of people who came into the establishment. I think we're excited to build on what they've already started growing."

Honan said he was confident customers will return after such a long absence. "People never stopped asking when they'd reopen," he said. "I think there's been a pent-up demand."

By early fall, there will be more activity around the arena, with the Sabres season starting, along with concerts and the Bandits season, Honan said.