Dr. Robert Milch, 78, co-founder of Hospice Buffalo

March 25, 1943 – June 4, 2021

Dr. Robert A. Milch knew his 63-year-old patient didn’t have long to live, but when the man's wife showed Dr. Milch a scrapbook full of her terminally ill husband's poems, Dr. Milch took the time to read them all.

The Amherst surgeon and his patient proceeded to talk at length about the beauty and insight of the dying man’s writing, as well as the comfort and solace it brought him.

That incident, from decades ago, helped Dr. Milch learn the difference between curing and caring. In 1978, he became a co-founder of Hospice Buffalo, serving as both its first volunteer medical director and later its first full-time director.

Dr. Milch died Friday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a brief illness. He was 78.

What became the hospice model that he helped to nurture grew steadily across America starting in the late 1970s.

In 1978, Dr. Milch was a surgeon with Buffalo Medical Group when he was asked to chair an annual conference with the American Cancer Society and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He opted for something new, a session on hospice that involved doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains.