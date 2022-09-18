 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of free classes available this fall for Erie County seniors

  • Updated
More than 140 free one-hour classes on a wide variety of topics for adults 55 and older are being offered in the Fall 2022 University Express 2022 Fall Semester, which begins Oct. 3, the Erie County Department of Senior Services announced.

Classes include topics in current events, law and finances, science and medicine, wellness, history and the humanities. Some will be held online, while others will be given at University Express locations in senior centers and other sites in Buffalo and Erie County.

Catalogs of class offerings are available at Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches, Erie County Stay Fit dining sites or by calling the Senior Services/NY Connects office at 716-858-8526. More information on classes also is available online at erie.gov/senior services.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

