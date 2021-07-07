Dozens join with Rep. Brian Higgins as bipartisan pressure builds to reopen border

The letter to Biden was unusual in terms of the ideological diversity of the lawmakers who signed it. The signers included liberal Democrats such as Rep. Val Demings of Florida and conservative Republicans such as Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. Several New York lawmakers, including Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, also signed the letter.

Moreover, the letter signaled that a large number of lawmakers from all around the country are growing increasingly frustrated with the continuing travel restrictions. Previously, it often seemed that Higgins was fighting a lonely battle in the House to reopen the border, with only one or two other lawmakers signing onto each of his many efforts on the issue.

Higgins said media coverage of the border issue, combined with the fact that Europe is reopening to foreign travelers, prompted more lawmakers to get involved.

"Mostly I just think people are beginning to say: 'You know, what's going on here?' " Higgins said. "If you were following the science, as we all have been admonished to do over the past 16 months, it would point to a loosening of restrictions at the border."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That's what Schumer has been saying for months. And at an event in Sackets Harbor west of Watertown on Tuesday, the Senate majority leader ramped up his pressure for a border reopening.