Dozens join lawsuit over destructive 2016 fire at former Bethlehem Steel site

“I don’t think that it would have cost them that much to do it, and they chose not to do it,” she said.

A spokesman for Great Lakes said the company would not comment on the latest lawsuit related to the fire. In court documents filed for another of the cases, Great Lakes called itself a victim of the blaze that, it said, began when an overhead bulb blew and ignited pieces of plastic below. Calls placed to Industrial Materials Recycling and a lawyer for the firm were not returned.

In 2016, Great Lakes told the state Health Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation that it would help affected residents with cleanup costs and would help analyze the soot and ash that belched from the inferno.

The fire roared for the better part of four days, straining fire departments in Lackawanna and surrounding communities, including Buffalo. Route 5 was closed and Lackawanna declared a state of emergency. Under darkened skies, residents in the surrounding area either sought shelter elsewhere or hoped for the best.