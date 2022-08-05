Downtown grants available for municipalities

Cities, towns and villages across New York State can apply this year for grants from two downtown revitalization programs, NY Forward or the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but they'll have to act fast.

Municipalities are encouraged to submit a preliminary “Intent to Apply” form by Aug. 10th to their region's regional economic development council. Final applications are due Sept. 23.

NY Forward, aimed at helping smaller and rural communities, offers grants of up to $4.5 million to municipalities.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative provides one $10 million award to each region, but two or three communities can submit a joint application if they have a shared, inter-connected vision for their downtowns.

The regional economic development councils review applications and nominate communities to the State Department of State for final award determinations.