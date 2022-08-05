 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown grants available for municipalities

  • Updated
Downtown view (copy)

A view of the city skyline from Louisiana Street includes, from left, SUNY Erie County, Main Place Tower, Buffalo City Hall and One M&T Plaza, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Cities, towns and villages across New York State can apply this year for grants from two downtown revitalization programs, NY Forward or the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but they'll have to act fast.

Municipalities are encouraged to submit a preliminary “Intent to Apply” form by Aug. 10th to their region's regional economic development council. Final applications are due Sept. 23.

NY Forward, aimed at helping smaller and rural communities, offers grants of up to $4.5 million to municipalities. 

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative provides one $10 million award to each region, but two or three communities can submit a joint application if they have a shared, inter-connected vision for their downtowns.

The regional economic development councils review applications and nominate communities to the State Department of State for final award determinations.

