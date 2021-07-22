Downtown Buffalo's Canalside will become a roller rink in August

The canals of Canalside in downtown Buffalo have seen ice skating in the winter and paddle boats in the summertime.

Later this summer, the waterfront attraction will become a giant roller rink.

The roller-skating rink will open Aug. 20 and continue through Oct. 31, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Thursday.

At more than 30,000 square feet, the rink will be the largest outdoor roller-skating rink in the state, organizers said.

Admission is $6 per adult and $2 for children ages 13 and younger. Roller skate rentals will be $4. The attraction will be free before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The rink also will host community and school groups and themed skate nights.

The water in the canals will be drained Aug. 9 to set up for the roller rink.

"For those around in the 70s at the height of the roller disco era, you know how much fun a pair of polyurethane wheels and good tunes can be, and roller skating is seeing a resurgence as a fun activity for all ages," ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia said in a release. "We’re thrilled to bring this new attraction to the community on Buffalo’s waterfront."