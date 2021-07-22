Downtown Buffalo's Canalside will become a roller rink in August

The canals of Canalside in downtown Buffalo have seen ice skating in the winter and paddle boats in the summertime.
Later this summer, the waterfront attraction will become a giant roller rink.
The roller-skating rink will open Aug. 20 and continue through Oct. 31, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Thursday.
At more than 30,000 square feet, the rink will be the largest outdoor roller-skating rink in the state, organizers said.
Admission is $6 per adult and $2 for children ages 13 and younger. Roller skate rentals will be $4. The attraction will be free before 5 p.m. on Fridays.
The rink also will host community and school groups and themed skate nights.
The water in the canals will be drained Aug. 9 to set up for the roller rink.
"For those around in the 70s at the height of the roller disco era, you know how much fun a pair of polyurethane wheels and good tunes can be, and roller skating is seeing a resurgence as a fun activity for all ages," ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia said in a release. "We’re thrilled to bring this new attraction to the community on Buffalo’s waterfront."
Other initiatives announced by organizers:
• Community Skate Program – Buffalo Waterfront Management Group will partner with community programs to bring groups to the roller rink for free skate lessons and free skating, while tickets to the Roller Rink will also be distributed to the community.
• Canalside Neighbor Program – Roller skating will be free of charge on Wednesdays to guests of Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park and Buffalo Heritage Carousel.
• Free Play Fridays – Roller skating admission will be free of charge before 5 p.m. on Fridays.
• Themed Skate Nights – Dedicated nights at the roller rink with music, DJs and associated decorations.
• Vendor markets – Pop-up markets will take place next to the roller rink.
Roller Rink at Canalside – hours of operation
Aug. 20 to Sept. 6
Mondays-Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 7 to Oct. 31
Mondays-Tuesdays: Closed (except the holiday on Monday, Oct. 11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)