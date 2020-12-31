Downtown Buffalo streets to close in preparation for virtual ball drop

Several downtown Buffalo streets will be closed Thursday in preparation for the city's first virtual New Year's Eve Ball Drop.

Washington Street between Genesee Street and East Huron Street will be closed at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Main Street from Chippewa Street to Mohawk Place, Washington from Chippewa to Mohawk, Genesee from East Huron to Ellicott Street, West Huron from Pearl Street to Main and East Huron from Main to Ellicott will also be closed to the public. The closures will be in effect until 2 a.m. Friday.

Mayor Byron W. Brown urged residents watch the ball drop from the safety of their own homes to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is one of the city’s most cherished holiday traditions. I thank the many partners for working with my administration to keep it going by adding a safe, virtual element as we continue to navigate the Covid-19 emergency," Brown said in a statement Wednesday.

