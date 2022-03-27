Downstate lawmakers make noise over Bills stadium, but 'you pick your battles'

"It's a sad state of affairs in New York if we don't call his bluff," he said. "Threatening the State of New York with taking his ball and leaving if he doesn't get what he wants? It's ridiculous."

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams will represent the growing progressive wing of the Democratic Party as he competes in this year's gubernatorial primary. Williams said Friday he also wants the Bills to remain in Buffalo, but harbors little enthusiasm for state spending on such a scale.

"Most of these large incentives going to billionaires generally do not have a return, especially for people who need it most," he said. "Still we are seeing our leaders giving one of the largest amounts ever, and to another billionaire."

No questions are ever asked, he said, about return on investment for expenditures on child care, affordable housing or gun violence prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Working Families: 'It's a conversation we want to have'