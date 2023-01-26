Downsized Botanical Gardens expansion to move along with a different architect

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, within $2 million of meeting its fundraising goal for a planned expansion, expects to break ground for the project in 2024.

But it will do so without acclaimed architect Toshiko Mori finishing the project.

The cultural institution hired Mori in 2015 to develop plans for a 36,000-square-foot, mostly glass building on the southwestern side of the conservatory. But they have parted ways after failing to agree on how to scale back the project.

"It came to a mutual understanding that the building vision was unable to fit into the project budget," said Mark Mortenson, president of the Botanical Gardens.

Mori, who has designed galleries, museums and cultural centers around the world, designed the Greatbatch Pavilion visitor and interpretative center at the Martin House Complex in Buffalo.

The biggest change in trimming the Botanical Gardens expansion to 26,000 square feet calls for putting two greenhouses outside the administration building, in an area near two greenhouses already there. The building's layout was also tightened.

"Everything mentioned previously will be part of the new building with the exception of the grow houses," Mortenson said.

That means a larger entrance, new pollinator exhibit, food service, expanded gift shop, additional exhibit and classroom spaces, outdoor garden area and an events space rented for weddings, bridal showers, corporate retreats and other gatherings.

The county, which owns the cultural attraction, plans to issue a solicitation to architects next week. But Mortenson said this won't be a case of going back to the drawing board, since there have been numerous studies and much learned since the Botanical Gardens announced its first large-scale expansion in over a century in November 2018.

The completed work includes the project's environmental impact and a land survey assessment as well as geotechnical, geothermal and traffic evaluations.

Mortenson expects new architectural renderings will be revealed when work on new greenhouses starts this fall as part of the project's first phase.

"The process is anticipated to move quickly," he said.

Eight deteriorating greenhouses and a garage – some of which were added in 1959 – will be demolished to make way for the expansion.

Completion of the project, originally expected last fall before the pandemic upended the conservatory's plans, is now expected in late 2025 or early 2026, Mortenson said.

In 2019, the last year before the spread of Covid-19, the Botanical Gardens drew 147,000 visitors. Attendance is projected to grow with the expansion to more than 220,000 visitors annually.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a major $10 million grant for the expansion project, adding to the state's earlier $500,000 contribution. The Botanical Gardens now has $24.2 million as it nears its goal of $26 million.

The county has invested $5 million in the project, with the federal government providing $750,000 through the combined efforts of Rep. Brian Higgins and Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Nearly $8 million has come from foundations, private donors and corporations.

The 1900 tri-domed glass and steel structure, designed by the famed conservator designers Lord & Burnham, nearly met the wrecking ball in 1929 and again in 1979 before the county stepped in. It will be untouched by the expansion.