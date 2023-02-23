Route 219 has closed both northbound and southbound through the towns of West Seneca, Orchard Park, Boston, Concord and Ashford in Erie and Cattaraugus counties due to downed power lines.

Wednesday night's ice storm has proven challenging in many areas Thursday as part of the area endures one more bout with freezing rain with a winter weather advisory in place through Thursday night.

As the lines are being repaired, the 219, in the southbound direction, is closed at Interstate 90 westbound to south of Milestrip Road, with the emergency gates closing the entrance ramps at Ridge Road and Milestrip Road, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Traveling northbound, it is closed from Peters Road to Armor Duells Road, with the emergency gates closing entrance ramps at Peters Road, State Route 39, Genesee Road, Rice Hill Road and Route 391, the NYSDOT noted in a news release.

