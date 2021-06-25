Downed power line leads to travel advisory on Maple Road in Amherst

The Amherst Police Department on Friday advised motorists in the town to avoid traveling in the vicinity of Maple Road – between Hopkins and Youngs roads – so as not to be delayed.

A motor vehicle accident that was reported at about 4 p.m. resulted in a large power transmission line falling across Maple Road, police said.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Police said that according to National Grid, it could take eight to 10 hours for repairs to be conducted on the power line.

