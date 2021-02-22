Douglas Jemal vows to make whole all couples that lost Hotel Henry wedding deposit

Jemal said that he will fulfill his promise, regardless of whether he wins control of the hotel and event space on Forest Avenue.

If that does happen, Jemal said, he'll credit couples who choose to keep their event at the venue for the full amount of the deposit that Hotel Henry's current ownership won't return.

For couples who move their special event to another venue or end up not holding a reception after all, Jemal will pay whatever they lost when the hotel shut down.

Jemal said he doesn't want the way the closing was handled to tarnish the image of an important historic site in Buffalo.

"At the end of the day, it's the right thing to do," he said.

The developer based in Washington, D.C., has acquired and has begun renovating several signature properties in the Buffalo area. His holdings include Seneca One tower and Statler City in downtown Buffalo and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.

Jemal said he is in negotiations with the Richardson Center Corp., which owns the property and leases three buildings to Hotel Henry's owners, but he doesn't know when or if a deal will be struck.

"I'm good for it," Jemal said. "I've only invested close to $400 million in your city."