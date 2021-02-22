Douglas Jemal vows to make whole all couples losing Hotel Henry wedding deposit

Jemal said he doesn't want the way the closing was handled to tarnish the image of an important historic site in his adopted Buffalo.

"At the end of the day, it's the right thing to do," he said.

Couples with weddings and wedding receptions booked at Hotel Henry say they learned from news reports of the venue's closing before they received official notice from management.

An email from Hotel Henry expressed regret but didn't specifically address the status of deposits, instead asking for a time when a representative could call to discuss the matter.

Couples told The Buffalo News that's when they learned they wouldn't get back their deposits. At least two people said co-owner Diana Principe used the term "depleted" in explaining why the money couldn't be returned.

The state Attorney General's Office is looking into the situation and asks any couple who lost deposit money to fill out a complaint form. More than one couple told The News they plan to file claims against Hotel Henry in Small Claims Court seeking the return of their deposits.