Douglas Jemal vows to make whole all couples losing Hotel Henry wedding deposit

Developer Douglas Jemal has some good news for couples who lost thousands of dollars in deposits for wedding receptions with the abrupt closing of Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center:
He promises to make them whole, regardless of whether he takes over operations of the hotel on the Richardson Olmsted Campus site in Buffalo.
"It's an early Christmas present," Jemal said in an interview Monday. "It's Christmas in February."
Jemal said if he does assume control of the hotel, he'll credit couples who choose to keep their event at the venue for the full amount of the deposit that Hotel Henry's current ownership won't return.
For couples who move their special event to another venue or end up not holding a reception after all, Jemal will pay them whatever they lost when the hotel shut down. Jemal said he'll do this even if he isn't chosen to run the hotel and event space on Forest Avenue.
Jemal said he doesn't want the way the closing was handled to tarnish the image of an important historic site in his adopted Buffalo.
"At the end of the day, it's the right thing to do," he said.
Couples with weddings and wedding receptions booked at Hotel Henry say they learned from news reports of the venue's closing before they received official notice from management.
An email from Hotel Henry expressed regret but didn't specifically address the status of deposits, instead asking for a time when a representative could call to discuss the matter.
Couples told The Buffalo News that's when they learned they wouldn't get back their deposits. At least two people said co-owner Diana Principe used the term "depleted" in explaining why the money couldn't be returned.
The state Attorney General's Office is looking into the situation and asks any couple who lost deposit money to fill out a complaint form. More than one couple told The News they plan to file claims against Hotel Henry in Small Claims Court seeking the return of their deposits.
Jemal, a developer based in Washington, D.C., has acquired and begun renovating a number of signature properties in the Buffalo area. His holdings include Seneca One tower and Statler City in downtown Buffalo and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. He's also working to take control of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.
Jemal said he's in negotiations with the Richardson Center Corp., which owns the property and leased three buildings to Hotel Henry's owners, but he doesn't know when or if a deal will be struck.
Either way, he said he is committed to covering the lost deposits no matter how much it costs.
"I'm good for it," Jemal said. "I've only invested close to $400 million in your city."