Douglas Jemal sets eyes on Central Terminal: 'It's got to be done'

"I kind of thought he forgot about us and focused on downtown," Lang said. "To have someone of his pedigree see the potential validates that what we are doing is worth it, and that it's not unrealistic to believe it can be done, and that it can be done sooner than later."

Lang said Jemal was noticeably intrigued by the 1929 art deco station, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"He really liked some of the spaces and saw a lot of potential," Lang said. "Obviously, he had big ideas."

Jemal's knowledge also impressed him.

"It was an informed conversation," Lang said. "It wasn't impractical, like a lot of developers who have nonsensical ideas when they come to us."

Central Terminal Restoration Corp. is going through a community process to develop a master plan for the Central Terminal, which is also expected to help the board evaluate interested developers. It is expected to be completed in late spring.

The organization has worked for nearly a quarter-century to preserve the building and expects anyone who shows interest in the property to honor its mission.

Jemal's other projects in Buffalo show he's not afraid of big challenges, Lang said.

