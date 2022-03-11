Douglas Jemal offers to buy historic Meidenbauer House

For years the city-owned Meidenbauer House, an endangered 19th-century brick structure in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood, looked to be on borrowed time.
After preservationists objected to a plan to tear it down in 2019, the city tried one last time to find a buyer – only to have a designated developer back out last year.
Now enter Douglas Jemal.
The developer who has an array of projects in Buffalo wants to add the Meidenbauer House to his list of properties to rescue, and the city – which brought him to look at the site – is happy to oblige.
"Douglas Development has submitted a proposal to redevelop the site, and we are going to talk to the community about that," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning. "They have an incredible reputation with historic preservation, with a history of doing the most difficult historic preservation projects that don't work for many developers.
"This is preservation first and then development," he said.
Jemal called saving the building a no-brainer.
"Let's preserve it and see what happens," Jemal said.
"All I really want to do is just stabilize and restore it," Jemal said. "Whatever the market is going to be for the property at a later date it will be, but the property just can't be sitting there the way it is. More than anything else, it's a residential neighborhood, kids go in there and it is dangerous."
His company has developed numerous properties in Buffalo. Among its holdings are the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, Seneca One tower, the Statler, the Police Apartments, and the former Mahoney State Office Building, which he plans to convert to a boutique hotel. And he's building a nine-story apartment-and-parking structure on a highway-loop parking lot. Last month, he was named the designated developer to transform the Mohawk Ramp, with plans for 200 apartments, 800 parking spaces and ground-floor retail and restaurant space.
Jemal said he's confident the Meidenbauer House can be restored despite its deteriorated condition.
"I put a lot worse buildings back together again than that one, so it is absolutely salvageable," Jemal said. "And it's great architecture, which is what makes Buffalo special."
The two-story, 5,400-sqare-foot house, which achieved local landmark status as part of the High Street Historic District, was built by a German malting family at a time when breweries were commonplace in the Fruit Belt.
The building is a combination of two Italianate brick houses built in 1871.
What to do with the property, located just east of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, has been the subject of sharp disagreements among developers, preservationists and community residents for years.
Mehaffy said if the proposal is well received by Fruit Belt residents when they meet on March 16, a designated developer agreement will be filed with the Common Council.
Jemal is prepared to begin stabilizing the property once that happens and engage the community about how it should be used, he said.
The city has issued four requests for proposals seeking a buyer since taking ownership of the property in 2005.
Dr. Gregory Daniels' Tanaka Development was named designated developer in 2020. Daniels announced plans for housing for low-income Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus employees, but the option expired in the fall and he decided not to proceed.
Activists' objections in 2014 scuttled a plan by the Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., an arm of St. John’s Baptist Church, to demolish the property for use as a parking lot next to a planned grocery store.
Last week, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture wrote a letter to Mayor Byron Brown, offering to pay a symbolic $1 to preserve and rehabilitate the building.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.