Douglas Jemal offers to buy historic Meidenbauer House

"All I really want to do is just stabilize and restore it," Jemal said. "Whatever the market is going to be for the property at a later date it will be, but the property just can't be sitting there the way it is. More than anything else, it's a residential neighborhood, kids go in there and it is dangerous."

His company has developed numerous properties in Buffalo. Among its holdings are the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, Seneca One tower, the Statler, the Police Apartments, and the former Mahoney State Office Building, which he plans to convert to a boutique hotel. And he's building a nine-story apartment-and-parking structure on a highway-loop parking lot. Last month, he was named the designated developer to transform the Mohawk Ramp, with plans for 200 apartments, 800 parking spaces and ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

Jemal said he's confident the Meidenbauer House can be restored despite its deteriorated condition.

"I put a lot worse buildings back together again than that one, so it is absolutely salvageable," Jemal said. "And it's great architecture, which is what makes Buffalo special."