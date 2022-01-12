Douglas Jemal offers ADM $100,000 to stabilize Great Northern grain elevator

Douglas Jemal says he'll put "my money where my mouth is" to save the Great Northern grain elevator.
The developer is offering Archer Daniels Midland $100,000 to stabilize the 1897 local landmark damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm. He also offered to pay for outside structural engineers to examine the abandoned grain elevator and render an independent judgment on its condition.
"I believe the structure can be saved and should be saved, and ADM believes it shouldn't be saved and can't be saved, so I'll put my money where my mouth is and donate $100,000 toward stabilization of the building," Jemal told The News.
"I'm stepping up to the plate and the ball's in their court," Jemal said. "Here's my money."
James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, issued an emergency demolition order Dec. 17, but the city has not released the demolition permit required for ADM to tear down the structure.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture lost its court bid to prevent the city from issuing the demolition order. The preservation group has appealed the decision in the Appellate Division.
Jemal said the city should have had an independent structural engineer with a knowledge of historic buildings analyze the Great Northern before issuing the emergency demolition order. He called it a mistake to rely on a report by engineers hired by ADM, since the company has tried to demolish the structure on three previous occasions since taking ownership in 1996.
Jemal said he's frustrated by ADM's pursuit of demolition without showing regard to the structure's importance to Buffalo's history.
"I love historical preservation, and I do love old buildings and I love history," Jemal said. "What attracted me to Buffalo, candidly, was its architecture, which as we all know is magnificent.
"I want to save the Great Northern, and I won't let ADM bully this city around," Jemal said.
Sanjay Khanna, a consulting structural engineer who works with Jemal, reviewed a number of concerns raised by engineers working with ADM, but he said they all appeared correctable.
"There is no question in our mind that this building can be retained," Khanna said.
The Great Northern is the last remaining brick box-style grain elevator in North America, and the first, with the Electric Elevator, to be powered by electricity. Some of the 20 cylindrical steel bins inside, which are of a type that were were only used for around 10 years by the industry before being replaced by re-enforced concrete bins, are partially viewable after the storm created a large hole in the north wall.
"My God, it's a gem," Jemal said, noting the structure's appearance has suffered from ADM's lack of attention during the 29 years the company has owned it.
"In its present state it is a blighted structure, but it's a blighted structure strictly by neglect," he said.
Jemal has made a career in Washington, D.C., and now Buffalo of resuscitating blighted buildings.
"Seneca One was a blighted structure. The Statler was a blighted structure. The police station was a blighted structure," Jemal said of the former Buffalo Police Headquarters on Franklin Street that he converted into apartments last year. "Private properties are blighted only by neglect, not because they're bad."
Jemal said he's been bombarded with messages since he stepped forward with an offer to ADM to buy, repair and reuse the Great Northern if the company was willing to sell the property.
"I'm over 500 emails and texts and letters," Jemal said. "My desk in Buffalo is packed with letters. The sentiment in this city is huge on saving the Great Northern."
Company attorney Brian Melber dismissed the idea of ADM selling the Great Northern when he was asked in court if the company would consider such an offer.
"The question at the end of the day is can it be saved, and the answer is unequivocally yes," Jemal said. "There is mitigation that you could do to save the building."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.