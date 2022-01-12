Douglas Jemal offers ADM $100,000 to stabilize Great Northern grain elevator

Douglas Jemal says he'll put "my money where my mouth is" to save the Great Northern grain elevator.

The developer is offering Archer Daniels Midland $100,000 to stabilize the 1897 local landmark damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm. He also offered to pay for outside structural engineers to examine the abandoned grain elevator and render an independent judgment on its condition.

"I believe the structure can be saved and should be saved, and ADM believes it shouldn't be saved and can't be saved, so I'll put my money where my mouth is and donate $100,000 toward stabilization of the building," Jemal told The News.

"I'm stepping up to the plate and the ball's in their court," Jemal said. "Here's my money."

James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, issued an emergency demolition order Dec. 17, but the city has not released the demolition permit required for ADM to tear down the structure.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture lost its court bid to prevent the city from issuing the demolition order. The preservation group has appealed the decision in the Appellate Division.