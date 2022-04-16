Douglas Jemal hoping to open hotel in June at Richardson Olmsted Campus

Douglas Development hopes to open a new hotel at the Richardson Olmsted Campus in June, and is in the final stages of signing an agreement to begin a phased development of the entire 13-building National Historic Landmark.

Savarino Cos., which had an agreement to develop two of the buildings on the site's eastern end, agreed to step aside to enable Douglas Jemal to take on the whole project and be eligible for historic tax credits.

The rush to get work done on the Richardson Hotel and Conference Center led to a stop work order issued by the city's permits and inspections department Friday, at the behest of the Buffalo Preservation Board. The city's action stops a covered, porchlike structure under construction over the hotel entrance until further reviews are carried out.

Paul Hojnacki, chairman of the Richardson Olmsted Campus, said the reopening of the hotel and the prospect of Jemal developing the entire 463,000-square-feet site is a lifeline for the property.

"We had no one locally, nationally or globally interested in developing these properties without us investing $20 million or more," Hojnacki said.

"Douglas Development has come forward and said we will tackle this project, and we will tackle the whole thing," he said. "He is the only one willing to put his own money into saving those buildings."

Hojnacki estimated the level of investment needed to rehabilitate the stone and brick buildings to be a minimum of $50 to $70 million.

"There are many buildings in unbelievable disrepair," he said of the brick buildings west of the towers.

The buildings, designed by Henry Hobson Richardson in a style known as Richardsonian Romanesque, and the grounds, by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, opened in 1880 as the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane.

The property had sat empty since 1974 before the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center opened in April 2017 in three buildings centered around the site's notable red sandstone towers. The hotel closed in February 2021, a victim, in part, of the pandemic.

The opening of the hotel was the centerpiece of one of the largest historic restoration projects in the United States, and received numerous preservation and architectural design awards and citations. The state in 2004 approved $76.5 million to revive the colossal-sized site, with an additional $10 million raised through grants and fundraising and $16 million in state and federal tax credits.

But with a pandemic and Canadian travel slowed to a trickle, there were no developers interested in taking on the empty hotel until Jemal stepped forward, Hojnacki said.

The hotel lease went into effect Jan. 1, and is essentially the same given to INNVest Lodging Services, which operated Hotel Henry, Hojacki said.

"We could get no one else to assume those terms," he said. "He's paying rent and assuming the utility costs and is still months from having an income."

Jemal said his company is working on the hotel's interior, and plans to bring back the building's original wallpaper design that his team discovered.

"My target date is June," Jemal said.

But to be safe, the developer said he is not scheduling weddings because he doesn't want to disappoint anyone if it takes longer than expected.

"We'll open when we get it right," he said.

Jemal also disclosed he reimbursed $250,000 to brides and grooms whose deposits were not honored in 2021 by INNVest Lodging Services after Hotel Henry abruptly closed. Jemal made a public offer to help them at the time after reading of their plight.

Received work permit

The issue surrounding the porte-cochere being constructed at the hotel's entrance is complicated, said Gwen Howard, chair of the Buffalo Preservation Board.

The city's permits and inspections department inadvertently issued Douglas Development a building permit because the hotel's address, 444 Forest Ave., is different than the 400 Forest Ave. address for the rest of the site.

That address would have triggered a need for a review by the Buffalo Preservation Board first.

Paul Millstein, a vice president for Douglas Development, went before the board Thursday seeking approval for the porchlike structure.

Instead, Millstein was told work needed to be halted and the project tabled so that local, state and federal agencies could review the project.

The State Historic Preservation Office, in conjunction with the National Parks Service, will evaluate the porte-cochere to ensure it conforms to a 50-year preservation covenant that concerns work on the Towers Building, as well as requirements of prior historic tax credits used on the buildings. The Preservation Board will consider its overall impact on the local landmark.

"I will be the first person to say the layers of overarching legislation because of these covenants and tax credits and everything else is a lot, and could be difficult to wade through," Howard said.

"I think the message we received was Douglas Development wants to do everything that is right and follow the rules, whether or not they understood the complexity and layers of all those rules," she said. "I don't think anybody wants to stand in the way of Mr. Jemal's success operating the hotel. And we're grateful for his investment."

Jemal said "it was something that got through the cracks" and he wants to do what's necessary.

"We're working through it, and we will work through it in a proper manner," Jemal said.

"This is an extremely challenging property, and it's not a marathon, it's a triathlon, and all we want it to be a success at the end of the day," he said. "Whatever we're supposed to do, we're going to do."

Catherine Amdur, the city's permits and inspections commissioner, issued her stop work order Friday after allowing the porte-cochere to first be stabilized. That allowed the six steel columns, installed vertically and bolted down to concrete foundations, to be tied into the roof framing, bringing the project closer to completion.

The design team that rehabilitated the hotel buildings sent a letter to the Preservation Board and Douglas Development, objecting to the porte-cochere's scale and its visual impact on the entrance and the view of the towers.

"The proposed porte-cochere threatens to diminish the design and mar the integrity of the historic buildings," the letter read. "We are not against any future alterations to the site, but request that they be sensitively designed and follow the community outreach and public process this place has become known for."

Signatories to the letter include Deborah Berke, the design architect; Peter Flynn, the executive architect; and architects Barbara Campagna and Kelly Hayes McAlonie, who co-chaired the Richardson Center Corp. Design Committee.

