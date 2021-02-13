 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double winter whammy may whack WNY with 9 inches of snow
0 comments

Double winter whammy may whack WNY with 9 inches of snow

Support this work for $1 a month
Clearing the Roads (copy)

Plow crews clear snow in the Town of Tonawanda Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

A double winter whammy, with the potential for more than 9 inches of snow, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for all of Western and Central New York from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall is expected to arrive in two stages, forecasters say. A deep cold front descending over the Midwest will send widespread snow over the area Sunday night and Monday morning, followed by a second wave with heavier snow Monday night.

The NWS warned that travel could be very difficult for the afternoon rush on Monday and the morning commute on Tuesday.

Before the storm hits, forecasters says there is a possibility of freezing drizzle early Sunday and a touch of snow later in the day Sunday with a high in the mid-20s and light winds.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News