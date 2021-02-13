Double winter whammy may whack WNY with 9 inches of snow

A double winter whammy, with the potential for more than 9 inches of snow, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for all of Western and Central New York from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall is expected to arrive in two stages, forecasters say. A deep cold front descending over the Midwest will send widespread snow over the area Sunday night and Monday morning, followed by a second wave with heavier snow Monday night.

The NWS warned that travel could be very difficult for the afternoon rush on Monday and the morning commute on Tuesday.

Before the storm hits, forecasters says there is a possibility of freezing drizzle early Sunday and a touch of snow later in the day Sunday with a high in the mid-20s and light winds.

