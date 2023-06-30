A program that doubles the purchasing power of food-challenged New Yorkers to buy fresh produce launches Saturday at 12 Western New York farmers markets, nine in Erie County and three in Niagara County, Field & Fork Network announced.

The Double Up Food Bucks program allows people who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to earn $1 in Food Bucks for every dollar they spend on fresh produce, up to $20 per day.

Food Bucks don’t expire and can be used to buy more fresh produce throughout the season, said Nichole Borchard, director of communications and partnerships for Field & Fork.

The nonprofit food and farming network started the program with seven farm markets around the state in 2014 and now has 65, Borchard said. It’s also available at many mobile markets, corner stores and community centers, and will soon start expanding to its first supermarkets, Tops and Dash’s.

Double Up not only gives low-income families more access to healthy food, it also supports farmers and local economies, said Lisa French, co-founder and executive director of Field & Fork.

"It’s a win-win-win,” she said. “Through this one intervention we are strengthening our local food system.”

The Erie County farm markets participating from Saturday through Oct. 31 are the Clinton Bailey Farmers Market, Groundwork Market Garden Farm Stand, Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market, D’Youville Farmers Market, Westside Farmers Market, Downtown Buffalo County Market, Providence Farm Collective Market, MAP Farmhouse, the Delavan-Grider Farmers Market started by KeyBank and the African Heritage Food Co-op after last year’s mass shooting at the East Side Tops supermarket.

The three participating Niagara County markets are the Niagara Falls City Market, the Lockport Farmers Market and the North Tonawanda Farmers Market. Food & Fork also has a Double Up Food Bucks locator at doubleupnys.com/find-a-location/.

Sharon Baldi, market manager for the Clinton Bailey Farmers Market, said the market has seen a huge increase in people using Double Up Food Bucks there.

“Last year, we gave out over $150,000 in Double Up Bucks,” she said. “That’s three times what we did the previous year.”

Borchard said Tops will pilot the Double Up program at its Jefferson Avenue store and the Tops on Portage Road in Niagara Falls this summer and eventually make it permanent at all Tops stores.

Dash’s Markets also plans to implement the program at its four locations, starting with the Hertel Avenue store this month and adding the other three in August, she said.