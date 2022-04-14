Double transplant recipient turns second chance into a cause: Boost organ donation

Thomas Jasinski Jr. spends a few days each spring talking to Nardin Academy juniors and seniors about organ donation and transplantation.

“I tell them, ‘Look, there is a likelihood at some point in your life, hopefully much further in the distance, that you may have to deal with these things,' ” said Jasinski, who has received a new kidney and pancreas during the last decade from a living and deceased donor, respectively.

He encourages his young audience to consider becoming an organ donor, talk to their parents about their wishes and encourage them to register if they have yet to do so.

Five years ago, the Town of Tonawanda resident founded One8Fifty Partners in Transplant, a nonprofit designed to boost organ donation awareness and donor registration in New York State. The name is inspired by a little-known statistic: A single donor can provide up to eight people with lifesaving organs and greatly impact at least 50 others through tissue donation.

April, National Donate Life Month, helps underline the need.

Another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list every nine minutes, and 17 people die each day awaiting a life-saving transplant, according to Donate Life America. New Yorkers make up about 10,000 people on the waiting list, accounting for 10% of the need nationwide.

“It's not that the general public doesn't care or doesn't view organ donation favorably,” Jasinski said. “It's just there is not an ease of entry or a significant enough call to action. We're trying to make this as easy as humanly possible.”

State residents who signed up before 2008 to donate organs did so at an auto bureau and gave their intent, before the law changed to give consent. Jasinski encourages those who registered before that year, as well as those who have never registered, to do so online at one8fifty.org or donatelife.ny.gov.

He expressed frustration that the state health department has yet to roll out public service announcements to encourage organ donation. He said his nonprofit has recorded some it can provide for free. It is also working on a QR code that can be used to sign up for the national organ donor registry by text message.

This spring, Jasinski reached out to others to help his cause, including a dozen restaurants in the region that will provide proceeds to One8Fifty this month for those who purchase a signature cocktail.

Frankie Primos +39 and Soho Burger Bar will donate the entire sales price of their Double R Crown Royal Manhattan in memory of a former manager who was an organ donor. The Irishman Pub & Eatery, Neat, Glen Park Tavern, Vice Restaurant, Juicy Burger Bar, Anchor Bar Amherst, Carte Blanche Hamburg, D'Avolio, Parkside Meadow and The Garage Bar will give $1 per signature drink.

Jasinski hopes to make the promotion an annual event.

He also is working to bring organ donation information to all 13 private schools in the region.

“I'm trying to make sure that people are making well-informed decisions,” he said. “My last statement to everybody is, no matter what your decision, please make sure your family is well informed and has an understanding of your wishes and desires.”

As the pandemic eases, Jasinski also encouraged understanding of those who continue to wear masks because they harbor a greater risk of hospitalization and death from a case of Covid-19. That includes those like him who have received donated organs.

“We compromise our immune system every single day by the immunosuppressants we take,” he said. “As a matter of fact, Johns Hopkins has shared information strongly recommending that immunocompromised people, especially organ transplant patients, continue to get vaccinated every six months.”

