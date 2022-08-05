 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Double shooting on West Utica Street leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

  • Updated
A double shooting late Thursday night on West Utica Street left one man dead and another wounded, Buffalo police said.

The shooting took place just before midnight in the block just west of Main Street.

The victims were outside when someone opened fire on them.

One man, identified as a 41-year-old Buffalo resident, died at the scene. The other victim, a 54-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the double shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

