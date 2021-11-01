Double lane tow plows to be used on I-290 and I-990 this winter

To the untrained eye, the large vehicles that will be traversing the snow-clogged lanes of the I-290 and I-990 this coming winter might look like a regular snowplow dragging a large, jack-knifed trailer.

In reality, the vehicles are state-of-the-art tow plows that will attach to traditional plow trucks and allow for two travel lanes on the state-owned highways to be cleared in one pass. They are not entirely new to the area, according to Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation. The DOT has been using the tow plows to clear snow from the I-86 in Chautauqua County and Route 400 in southern Erie County, as well as along the I-190 and the LaSalle Expressway for about five years, Surdej said.

"However, they have not had primary use in the Buffalo metro area," she added. "So this is something that people in the Buffalo metropolitan area are going to see more this season."

Surdej said the tow plows will help plow drivers for the Department of Transportation more quickly and efficiently clear state highways in northern Erie County. Despite their odd look, the tow plows will also enhance safety on the roads, she added.