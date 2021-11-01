Double lane tow plows to be used on I-290 and I-990 this winter

To the untrained eye, the large vehicles that will be traversing the snow-clogged lanes of the I-290 and I-990 this coming winter might look like a regular snowplow dragging a large, jack-knifed trailer.
In reality, the vehicles are state-of-the-art tow plows that will attach to traditional plow trucks and allow for two travel lanes on the state-owned highways to be cleared in one pass. They are not entirely new to the area, according to Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation. The DOT has been using the tow plows to clear snow from the I-86 in Chautauqua County and Route 400 in southern Erie County, as well as along the I-190 and the LaSalle Expressway for about five years, Surdej said.
"However, they have not had primary use in the Buffalo metro area," she added. "So this is something that people in the Buffalo metropolitan area are going to see more this season."
Surdej said the tow plows will help plow drivers for the Department of Transportation more quickly and efficiently clear state highways in northern Erie County. Despite their odd look, the tow plows will also enhance safety on the roads, she added.
"People get the impression that they're riding behind something that's jack-knifed, and so we really want people to understand what they're looking at," Surdej said.
"It's intentional," she said. "It is supposed to be covering two lanes of traffic. It's definitely a safe and efficient way for us to clear two lanes of traffic, but we really reserve them for use on expressways."
That means motorists should not expect to see these large, bulky vehicles traveling on Main Street or Niagara Falls Boulevard, Surdej said.
The tow plow, used in combination with a 12-foot front-mounted plow, will clear 24 feet of road at once. Two cameras assist operators and help reduce blind spots. For the safety of other vehicles on the road, tow plows have a rear lighting package that mimics the lights of the truck body.
The tow plow trailing the truck is equipped with hydraulic tires that can be turned at an angle, which shifts the trailer out and drops two blades to clear two lanes of traffic. The result is one snowplow operator doing the work of two.
In addition to the increased efficiency the tow plows offer, they improve safety by removing snow from two lanes at a time, increasing the number of clear travel lanes for motorists to use. Surdej said there are also environmental benefits, because it takes the same amount of fuel to plow two travel lanes with a tow plow as it does to plow one travel lane with a traditional plow.
Though it may look unconventional, Surdej said motorists should regard the tow plow the same as a traditional snowplow.