Donut Kraze moving 3 miles from (Town of) Tonawanda to (City of) Tonawanda

The doughnut marketplace is about to get crazier in one Tonawanda and a little more sane in the other Tonawanda.
Donut Kraze, known for its eclectic range of doughnut flavors like maple bacon, is closing its Town of Tonawanda store on Friday and opening a new shop in the City of Tonawanda several days later.
The company announced the news on its Facebook page, saying it was grateful for the support of its longtime customers, and indicated it had planned to keep both shops open.
"Not to diminish my excitement to open the new location, I'm just very sad and heartbroken that our final decision had to be this," the owners wrote.
The company opened the shop at 365 Somerville Ave., off Brighton Road in the town, in November 2015. The store is larger than the original Donut Kraze, in the former Dickie's Donuts at 406 Dingens St. in Buffalo, which has been open for a decade.
The new shop at 129 Main St., near Fletcher Street in the City of Tonawanda, is set to open June 2. It's about 3 miles from the shop in the town and the company said the Somerville staff is moving over to the Main Street location.
Support Local Journalism
The owner did not respond to messages seeking comment late Friday and Saturday. But it appears the decision to close the Somerville location was unexpected and emotional.
"I'm lost for words right now, but everything will be OK," Donut Kraze wrote in its Facebook post.
The news prompted a mix of pained surprise and promises to visit the new location from the shop's fans.
"Now I have to break my sons heart twice this week?!?! First Louie's now Donut Kraze! We will miss you in the neighborhood but will travel the 10 min for some yummy donuts!!" one customer wrote.
Several asked why Donut Kraze was closing the Somerville shop.
Posts on the Donut Kraze Facebook page in recent weeks have noted several occasions when the Somerville shop had to close earlier than usual and the company also has posted that it is looking for workers.
"Like many places, we don't have enough staff, we've been waiting for something to give but it hasn't and it's been long time waiting for Main St. location to open. So we had to make a decision," the company responded to one customer.