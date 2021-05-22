Donut Kraze moving 3 miles from (Town of) Tonawanda to (City of) Tonawanda

The doughnut marketplace is about to get crazier in one Tonawanda and a little more sane in the other Tonawanda.

Donut Kraze, known for its eclectic range of doughnut flavors like maple bacon, is closing its Town of Tonawanda store on Friday and opening a new shop in the City of Tonawanda several days later.

The company announced the news on its Facebook page, saying it was grateful for the support of its longtime customers, and indicated it had planned to keep both shops open.

"Not to diminish my excitement to open the new location, I'm just very sad and heartbroken that our final decision had to be this," the owners wrote.

The company opened the shop at 365 Somerville Ave., off Brighton Road in the town, in November 2015. The store is larger than the original Donut Kraze, in the former Dickie's Donuts at 406 Dingens St. in Buffalo, which has been open for a decade.

The new shop at 129 Main St., near Fletcher Street in the City of Tonawanda, is set to open June 2. It's about 3 miles from the shop in the town and the company said the Somerville staff is moving over to the Main Street location.

