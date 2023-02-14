You can check your calendar, and it's still February, but temperatures Wednesday will seem like a balmy April day.

The high Wednesday will be in the lower 60s.

"It may be a little cooler by the lake," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly.

And it will be windy, with gusts up to 50 mph in Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It won't be too bad on Thursday, either, with highs in the 50s.

Kelly said the warmup is due to south winds out in front of the large storm system over the Great Plains this week.

But don't get used to it. A cold front will come through Thursday, with rain moving into the area, including the possibility of thunderstorms overnight, Kelly said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s Friday, followed by a gradual warming with highs in the 30s on Saturday and in the 40s by Sunday.

"This is Buffalo, after all," Kelly said.