Donation of golf carts sought for honor guard at National Cemetery in Pembroke

Donations of electric golf carts –which will be used to ferry the honor guard that performs burial services for fellow veterans – are being sought at the 269-acre Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.

Patrick Welch, public affairs officer for the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, said Friday that it will be another two years before a permanent honor guard building is constructed near where the services are held for the interred veterans.

The committal shelter – a roofed, open-air pavilion intended to provide shelter from the elements and a quiet, reflective space for family and friends of the deceased veterans – is a fairly significant distance from the current temporary honor guard building, he said.

"Almost all of our honor guard participants are in their late 60s, 70s, and 80s," Welch said.

"That makes it hard for them to be doing two, three (and) four services a day, going back and forth to the permanent shelter to the temporary honor guard building,” he added.

Welch said the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, the entity responsible for raising funds for equipment at the cemetery that the government does not pay for, is seeking a donation of electric golf carts that seat four to six people.