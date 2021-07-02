Donation of golf carts sought for honor guard at National Cemetery in Pembroke

Donations of electric golf carts –which will be used to ferry the honor guard that performs burial services for fellow veterans – are being sought at the 269-acre Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.
Patrick Welch, public affairs officer for the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, said Friday that it will be another two years before a permanent honor guard building is constructed near where the services are held for the interred veterans.
The committal shelter – a roofed, open-air pavilion intended to provide shelter from the elements and a quiet, reflective space for family and friends of the deceased veterans – is a fairly significant distance from the current temporary honor guard building, he said.
"Almost all of our honor guard participants are in their late 60s, 70s, and 80s," Welch said.
"That makes it hard for them to be doing two, three (and) four services a day, going back and forth to the permanent shelter to the temporary honor guard building,” he added.
Welch said the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, the entity responsible for raising funds for equipment at the cemetery that the government does not pay for, is seeking a donation of electric golf carts that seat four to six people.
"I am asking all who are involved with golf to ask your club if they have any spare golf carts that they might be willing to donate to the National Cemetery," Welch said in a news release Friday.
"So, if we got two six-seaters, that would be plenty. “If we got two four-seaters, we’d probably need a third, because there’s about nine guys involved in the honor guard,” he said in a subsequent interview with The Buffalo News.
The honor guard provides an important service for the families of the deceased, according to Welch.
“There’s three things involved in the service. The family can have a priest, or a reverend or rabbi – or whatever their denomination is – if they choose to, and the branch of service will send two people out to do the flag folding, and then the honor guard does the rifle salute and plays Taps,” he said.
The National Cemetery was dedicated Dec. 8 in a private ceremony that marked the culmination of an 11-year effort to build a burial ground for veterans from the Buffalo and Rochester areas.
Previously, the veterans cemetery closest to Buffalo was in Bath.
The Veterans Administration struggled for years to find a suitable site for the graveyard. Then, once the agency finally settled on the site and began work, cost overruns began piling up.
That prompted Congress to set aside an additional $10 million for a project originally set to cost $36 million.
The cost overruns forced the agency to split the construction of the facility into two phases and delay the building of some key features, including an above-ground columbarium for cremated remains.