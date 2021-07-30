Donated sight-saving surgery underlines the importance of eye care

During the pandemic, the practice continued to treat macular degeneration, glaucoma and other vision-threatening conditions as they altered the practice using Covid-prevention protocols that remain in place.

“This certainly was not the ideal start of our business together,” Ausra Selvadurai said, “but we can’t complain because so many people have had it so much worse. We're healthy.”

The same can be said for Spetz. The vision in his good eye has improved from roughly 20/80 to 20/25 since his surgery last year.

“Overall, I'd say his prognosis is good,” Deepen Selvadurai said, “but with glaucoma in general, and especially for someone that has had glaucoma surgery, you can't walk away from it. You always have to watch it.”

Spetz turned 65 in March. His good eye pressure is on the low end of normal range, his wife Jody said this week, and he has resumed watching his favorite TV home improvement shows and old comedies.

“He still is taking drops but only twice a day compared to four or more times per day before surgery,” she said. “He is driving and working in his woodshop again. He also is taking care of his tomato and squash plants that he planted this year, something he could not do last year without assistance.