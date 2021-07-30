Donated sight-saving surgery underlines the importance of eye care

As if a raging pandemic wasn’t bad enough, Douglas Spetz’s eyesight almost failed in the spring of 2020 – and that was in his good eye.
The retired furniture maker already had lost sight in his right eye after an accident when he was 3.
Now glaucoma and a cataract, working in combination, damaged the vision in his left eye so badly that it curbed his ability to drive, watch TV and tinker in his basement workshop.
The pandemic, an early retirement and lack of good health insurance explain why it became hard for Spetz to keep a close watch on his eyesight last year.
Thankfully, Dr. Timothy O’Brien, a general ophthalmologist in the Southern Tier, recognized a disquieting jump in his eye pressure early that June and contacted Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, an eye specialist in Erie County.
Within 24 hours, colleagues in the regional vision field agreed to help cover the cost of his surgery.
“Everybody went to bat for me,” said Spetz, of Jamestown. “Sometimes, there are good people in the world.”
Addressing the challenge
Spetz retired and began collecting Social Security at age 62 after years of construction and factory work.
Hard labor, punctuated by occasional layoffs, had taken a toll, but he figured he could last three years until Medicare kicked in before any major medical needs befell him.
His wife, Jody, who works in long-term care, pays $7 a week for individual health insurance, a cost that would have climbed to $140 weekly for a family insurance plan with a $6,000 annual deductible upfront, she said.
The couple scrambled for help from relatives when the specialists recommended emergency surgery, first when O’Brien measured Spetz’s left eye pressure at roughly three times the normal range, then after he and Selvadurai took an extensive look into the eye.
Both doctors scrambled, as well. O’Brien helped arrange presurgical testing in Jamestown and Selvadurai secured a $1,500 grant from the American Glaucoma Society to help defray costs.
Alcon Surgical donated surgical supplies. The Ambulatory Center of Western New York in Amherst, an anesthesiology group that works at the outpatient surgery center, and Selvadurai and his team provided services pro bono.
“The cataract could have probably been fixed later, but the glaucoma was the more dangerous disease because the damage that occurs from that is irreversible,” Selvadurai said. “The optic nerve is the structure that gets damaged in glaucoma, and that nerve was on the cusp of completely being extinguished. If that happened, we wouldn't have any way of replacing it.”
More than 3 million Americans struggle with glaucoma, which gradually closes the field of vision and is the No. 1 cause of preventable blindness.
“I told Dr. Selvadurai, ‘Do what you have to do,' ” Spetz said. “I don't want to lose my eyesight.”
The two eye specialists also provided free eye drop samples needed as part of the recovery. The procedure and treatment typically cost more than $10,000.
Generosity from those involved in this case allowed Selvadurai to return a few hundred dollars to the grant program to help someone else.
“This program has been around for a few years. And it was designed for people just like Mr. Spetz who have a financial hardship and are in a very, very precarious situation,” said Selvadurai, who removed the cataract and inserted an artificial lens, then performed a trabeculectomy with an Ex-PRESS shunt that allows fluid to drain out of the eye through a small stent, slowly relieving pressure.
Good timing
The procedure took place June 8, 2020, while Selvadurai, a glaucoma and cataract surgeon, prepared to transition into a new practice with his wife, Dr. Ausra Selvadurai, a fellow ophthalmologist who specializes in retinal care and treatment of uveitis, an inflammatory eye condition.
He is of Sri Lankan descent and grew up in Canada; she grew up in Lithuania and came to the U.S. at age 20 to launch her medical career.
The two met in 2008 while in residencies in Minnesota, before he went to a fellowship in Toronto and she traveled to Miami for similar training.
They married in October 2009 during an ophthalmology conference in San Francisco. They asked fellow doctors also attending to witness the nuptials on a foggy morning at a park overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.
Husband and wife landed jobs with different practices 10 months later in Western New York. They planned to work separately at first, get a better handle on eye care in the region, and join forces at some point.
“Over time, it started making more sense be together,” Ausra Selvadurai said.
In 2016, she purchased the Williamsville practice of Dr. Peter Forgach, who continues to work there. It is now called Buffalo Ophthalmology.
“He was one of the first retina specialists in town,” she said. “It was a good legacy to follow.”
Bill Westin underwent conventional surgery five years ago to address an infection and glaucoma in his left eye and save whatever vision possible. He lost some beforehand, which helps explain why he became so concerned in recent years as a cataract and glaucoma slowly robbed him of sight in his dominant right eye. “Things weren’t as sharp and colors
Dr. Ashar Kumar joined the practice as the pandemic started in March 2020; Deepan Selvadurai began to see patients in a new Orchard Park office last November.
“Every doctor within our group is a subspecialist within ophthalmology,” his wife said, “so other ophthalmologists refer patients to us. Sometimes these are very complicated patients. If they have problems that overlap into each of our different specialties, sometimes we can just walk down the hall and ask a question of one of our colleagues.”
The couple live in Clarence with sons Arunas, who turns 10 next week, and Dainius, 8, and daughter Indra, 5.
“After 10 years in Buffalo, we finally got out of diapers for our kids,” Deepan Selvadurai said. “We feel very much at home now because we’re close to Canada, where I grew up. There's also a big Polish heritage in Buffalo and Lithuania is right next to Poland. The climate here is almost exactly the same as in Lithuania.”
During the pandemic, the practice continued to treat macular degeneration, glaucoma and other vision-threatening conditions as they altered the practice using Covid-prevention protocols that remain in place.
“This certainly was not the ideal start of our business together,” Ausra Selvadurai said, “but we can’t complain because so many people have had it so much worse. We're healthy.”
The same can be said for Spetz. The vision in his good eye has improved from roughly 20/80 to 20/25 since his surgery last year.
“Overall, I'd say his prognosis is good,” Deepen Selvadurai said, “but with glaucoma in general, and especially for someone that has had glaucoma surgery, you can't walk away from it. You always have to watch it.”
Spetz turned 65 in March. His good eye pressure is on the low end of normal range, his wife Jody said this week, and he has resumed watching his favorite TV home improvement shows and old comedies.
“He still is taking drops but only twice a day compared to four or more times per day before surgery,” she said. “He is driving and working in his woodshop again. He also is taking care of his tomato and squash plants that he planted this year, something he could not do last year without assistance.
“We're very, very fortunate and thankful for Dr. Selvadurai’s services, and all of the people involved that donated their services and equipment. It wouldn't have been possible without them.”
Protect your eyes
Wear sunglasses that block UVA and UVB light to reduce the risks of developing cataracts and macular degeneration.
Use protective eyewear to prevent injury from sports, construction and projects around the house.
Don’t smoke.
Know your family history – but do not assume that no family history of eye challenges makes you immune from them.
Make nutrition and sleep a priority for overall wellness and to decrease the risk of developing diabetes.
Give your eyes a rest from screens. Remember to blink and use the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for about 20 seconds.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends all adults 65 and over have an annual comprehensive eye exam from an ophthalmologist. Depending on family history, others should have one every three to five years. This is important because some eye diseases do not have warning signs.
Children and adults should go for an eye screening if they rub their eyes a lot, close or cover one eye, have trouble reading or doing other close-up work, or hold objects close to their eyes to see. Other signs include frequent squinting, blinking or crankiness when doing close-up work, complaints that things are blurry or hard to see, or when eyelids are red-rimmed, crusted or swollen, and/or watery or red.
Sources: Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, preventblindness.org
