Donated ambulance could lead to restoration of Lockport service

The City of Lockport has accepted the donation of a used ambulance, which acting Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said Friday could lead to the resumption of the Fire Department's ambulance service.

The city privatized the service in 2014, but Mayor Michelle M. Roman made a campaign promise to try to restore it to the Fire Department.

"We are still in a factfinding stage of this process," said Roman, whose tiebreaking vote was needed at Wednesday's Common Council meeting to accept the 2009 ambulance, donated by the West Falls Fire Company through the West-Herr Automotive Group.

Quagliano said Lockport has all the equipment needed for the vehicle except a powered lift stretcher, which would cost $19,000.

The chief said Lockport is "in the infancy stages" of researching the return of city-run ambulance service in about a year. If that happens, he said the donated ambulance "drastically reduces startup costs."

In January, Roman's tiebreaking vote also was needed to buy a 1999 ambulance from the Harris Hill Fire Company in Clarence for $5,000.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.