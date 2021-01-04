 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donate blood this month, get some free ice cream
0 comments

Donate blood this month, get some free ice cream

Support this work for $1 a month
blood donor (copy)

Michael Yates, of Buffalo, donated blood in October with help from Angela Pearce, a senior pheresis specialist, at the ConnectLife donation center in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

There's a sweet incentive for Western New Yorkers who might consider donating blood this month.

ConnectLife and Perry's Ice Cream are offering a free pint of ice cream for anyone who donates blood at a ConnectLife drive through Jan. 30.

Those who donate will receive a voucher redeemable at participating grocery and convenience stores.

Blood donation typically slows in the winter months, and the Covid-19 pandemic has furthered that drop, according to ConnectLife, a regional community blood bank.

For information about upcoming blood drives or to make an appointment, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News