Donate blood this month, get some free ice cream

There's a sweet incentive for Western New Yorkers who might consider donating blood this month.

ConnectLife and Perry's Ice Cream are offering a free pint of ice cream for anyone who donates blood at a ConnectLife drive through Jan. 30.

Those who donate will receive a voucher redeemable at participating grocery and convenience stores.

Blood donation typically slows in the winter months, and the Covid-19 pandemic has furthered that drop, according to ConnectLife, a regional community blood bank.

For information about upcoming blood drives or to make an appointment, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.

