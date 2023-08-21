Dec. 12, 1950 – July 31, 2023

Donald E. Moses, a retired Buffalo firefighter who was honored for finding an unconscious man in a burning apartment house and bringing him out of the building, died July 31 in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 72.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest of 12 children, Mr. Moses came to Buffalo with his family in 1955 and was a 1969 graduate of Baker Victory High School, where he was standout in baseball as an outfielder, pitcher and first baseman.

He earned an associate degree in 1977 from Erie Community College, and was the most valuable player on the school's first Region II champion baseball team. He went on to play American Legion, Classic and Muny ball.

Mr. Moses joined the Buffalo Fire Department in 1977, began serving with Engine 36 on Hertel Avenue and spent most of his career with Engine 2 and Ladder 9, which then were stationed at Plymouth Avenue and Jersey Street.

For his actions during an apartment house fire Nov. 30, 1984, on Mariner Street, he received the Commissioner John N. Tubridy Memorial Award for bravery.

He entered an apartment in blistering heat, forced open a locked door, found an unconscious man on the floor and dragged him into a hallway. Even though his lungs had been damaged by the fire, he administered first aid with help from other firefighters and carried the man to an ambulance.

He went on to serve as Employee Assistant Program coordinator for the fire department for eight years before he retired in 2006.

An all-around sportsman, in addition to baseball and softball, Mr. Moses was a Golden Gloves boxer in the late 1960s and played football, basketball and racquetball.

He was inducted into the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame in 1992, the JFK Touch Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

He also was an assistant youth baseball coach and delivered medication to the homes of terminally ill people as a volunteer.

Mr. Moses and his wife, the former Marsha Davis, were married Dec. 26, 1979.

In addition to his wife, survivors also include two sons, Brian Ross and Jumanne Pitts; a daughter, Brandi Moses; four brothers, Larry, Michael, Patrick and Christopher; three sisters, Cheryl Hasan, Karen Moses and Belinda Moses; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Aug. 7 in Lombardo Funeral Home, Amherst.