In my former full-time television days, this Storm Prediction Center outlook for Monday is not the way I would want to start my work week.

Scattered thunderstorms, a few that could be strong to severe, will be pulling away to the east after a bumpy afternoon by early Monday evening as an area of low pressure and its cold front move through the region.

Behind the first batch of stronger storms, a few less intense thunderstorms will still cross the region during a breezy, humid night. Temperatures will drop only to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will remain unsettled, with scattered morning showers and a few thundershowers diminishing in the afternoon, when some sunshine will break through. It will be windy and cooler, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. A west breeze will run 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30. Humidity will begin to drop in the afternoon, with better sleeping weather to follow overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. The high will reach the low 80s, with moderate humidity, under the influence of high pressure.

The approach of a fairly weak cold front on a partly sunny Thursday will set off a few showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Early signs point to sparse shower coverage.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Saturday gets trickier as an area of low pressure crosses the Great Lakes and sets off some scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the day, along with some limited sunny breaks.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and stay there for a drier, partly sunny Sunday. Next Monday looks dry, as well.

For farmers and gardeners, depending on how much rainfall you receive from the Monday and Monday night convection, some spot watering will probably be needed later in the week.

In the extended range, there continues to be no sign of any of the South’s excessive heat reaching our region in the next 2 weeks. While it is generally conceded that the South is “always” very warm in the summer, keep in mind the above normal designation means temperatures are going to be exceeding the normal heat to which southerners are accustomed. In concert with the extraordinary persistence of these above normal temperatures, this kind of weather poses a significant hazard to public health.

Also, note the excessive heat that is developing from near San Francisco to the Pacific Northwest, where the population is not acclimated to such extremes.