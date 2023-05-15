So far, May is on track to be our first month since September with a mean temperature running below average. The negative anomaly is small, though most locations Monday morning began the day in the upper 30s, with Little Valley bottoming out at 31. A southwest flow and sunshine are boosting Monday’s high back to the upper 60s inland from Lake Erie. The low humidity and a brisk afternoon breeze may heighten the danger of brushfires by late in the day.

On Tuesday, a strengthening southwest wind ahead of a cold front could gust to 40 mph on the Niagara Frontier, boosting temperatures back to the upper 60s inland. Moisture with the frontal passage will be sparse, to say the least, later in the day.

Ask Don Paul: Does a stronger El Nino change our summer outlook? There are "a lack of strong signals for cooler than average temperatures prevailing in Western New York this summer," Don Paul writes.

Behind the front Wednesday, a northerly flow will bring us unseasonably cool high temperatures only in the low 50s under full sunshine. If you have not yet put out tender vegetation, wait a while. Under a clear sky with a light wind, Thursday dawn lows will be unseasonably cold, with widespread inland frost and even a freeze in some Southern Tier valleys.

With the cold high pressure ridge drifting to our east, Thursday will again bring full sunshine, with temperatures moving back to the low 60s, and heading into the mid 70s on a breezy, warm Friday.

A slow-moving cold front will be oozing into the eastern Great Lakes later Friday and Saturday, bringing us our first widespread showers since May 7th, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. While the rainfall doesn’t look heavy at this point, the showers will return some needed moisture to the topsoil by and during Saturday.

Cooling behind the front won’t be as sharp this weekend, with Sunday’s highs returning to the upper 60s. There should be some limited sunshine and possibly a few lingering showers. Sunday looks like the better weekend day.

By Monday, a large, dry high pressure ridge will dominate the East and take our temps back to the low 60s.

There continue to be signs our temperatures during the last week in May will be leaning back into the above average range.

If you haven’t already guessed, it is simply too early to speculate on Memorial Day weekend precipitation, if any.