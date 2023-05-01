April finished up as a rather wet month, with 4.57 inches of rain, 1.20 inches above average for Buffalo. Only a trace (immeasurable) of snow fell during the month, during which we average 2.5 inches. The monthly mean temperature ran 3.9 degrees on the high side. Those three 80-plus degree days in the middle of the month helped, especially that record of 86 degrees on April 16. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is up to 47 degrees, 7 degrees ahead of statistical schedule.

After a sporadically wet, but seasonable, weekend, we have slipped back into an unseasonably chilly pattern, with a raw wind just in time for May day. Under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure system and upper level disturbances, showers will be on the increase into the evening. With the cold air aloft, there may be graupel pellets and small hail in the showers, generating a little lightning, in spots.

Ask Don Paul: Does the warming climate make the world sneezier? "Pollen allergies are nothing new, but what is new is the mounting evidence that our warming climate is making things tougher for allergy sufferers," writes Don Paul.

Overnight, wind speeds will lessen, but cold air will deepen. At high elevations, the rain showers will mix with and turn into snow, and an inch or two may accumulate on hilltops.

It won’t be as windy on Tuesday, but the raw weather will continue, with a high from 40 on hilltops to the mid 40s in the metro area and near the lakes. Snow and mixed showers on the hills and mainly rain showers at lower elevations will continue, increasing in coverage during the afternoon into the evening.

More spotty snow will fall on the hills Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Wednesday will continue with chilly and damp weather, with any mixed showers turning to just rain in the afternoon. The high will range from 45 on the hills to around 50 near Buffalo, still around 12 degrees below average. Rainfall coverage will increase toward midday, and begin to decrease late in the day.

A few lingering lighter showers will still be around on a mostly to partly cloudy Thursday as the low pulls away farther east, and temperatures will edge up to the mid 50s. By Friday, high pressure will fill into our region, returning more abundant sunshine and allowing temperatures to reach the upper 50s.

The good news really returns for the weekend. The high pressure ridge will dominate and boost the Saturday high to around 64 and to the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday, with abundant sunshine indicated both days.

The best news appears to be good agreement in the 3 principle ensembles that low level temperatures will continue to run somewhat above the already pleasant averages the following week.

This thinking is also reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature probabilities outlook.

It’s good to end an article on a high note, folks.