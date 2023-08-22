After a lovely partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, moisture will be en route to Western New York. A non-tropical disturbance will carry some of Hilary’s remnant moisture, and the first showers may arrive for a part of Wednesday morning.

Additional scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms will be approaching during the afternoon, but remain far shy of a steady rainfall. Temps will be in the mid-70s with a light wind. Showers and thunderstorms may deliver some downpours in spots during mid- or late evening, with more frequent lightning and possibly gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region at a low end 5% risk for severe storms.

Because there will be several rounds of these storms Wednesday night, some locally heavy to excessive rainfall totals may develop.

Thursday will bring more rain-free time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may return later in the day, which will be humid, along with seasonable temps in the upper 70s.

Friday still looks slightly unsettled, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temps in the mid-70s and a few stray showers. Saturday looks a little dicey with more scattered and occasional showers possible, and slightly cooler readings in the low 70s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, with a seasonably cool and dry high pressure ridge bringing abundant sunshine and low humidity, highs peaking in the low 70s.

The ridge will keep us dry through next Tuesday, with temperatures nudging up toward the mid- to upper 70s.

In the extended range, there continues to be no sign of real heat getting to our region.

The upper air pattern appears favorable for drier conditions much of that time period, but keep in mind precipitation beyond seven days is less predictable than temperature trends.

The Atlantic/Gulf hurricane basin is rather active at this time, though no major threats are currently evident. This may be an early sign the exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures are outweighing El Nino’s tendency to produce more wind shear in the Atlantic, which ordinarily would reduce tropical cyclone development. This excessive oceanic heating, despite El Nino, is currently favored by NOAA to make for a more active Atlantic/Gulf tropical season than average. The current status from the National Hurricane Center automatically updates.

Click here for the latest NOAA Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.