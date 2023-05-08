I don’t know if anyone has their boat in the water just yet, since I’m a landlubber. But if they do, some smooth boating could be had this week, so long as no one fell into the hypothermia-inducing. 47-degree lake.

You can track the clarity of the sky anytime by bookmarking an automatically updating GOES imagery link.

Following Saturday’s perfection, Sunday afternoon was a big letdown when the previously forecast scattered showers multiplied, but the recovery on a seasonably mild and dry Monday has brought a lovely start to the new week. A weak area of low pressure going by well to our south Monday night might nudge a few lighter showers into the Southern Tier by the predawn hours.

The sky will gradually brighten up all over again during Tuesday, with clouds lingering longer in the Southern Tier after any showers end. Temperatures will cool a little on a northeast breeze, only reaching the low 60s in the afternoon.

Wednesday, we’ll be back to full sunshine with highs moderating to the upper 60s. There will be a bit of a southwest breeze picking up in the afternoon. By Thursday, a high pressure ridge will dominate most of the East, allowing plenty of sun and mild readings reaching the low 70s. On Friday, some clouds will mix with the sunshine due to the presence of a weak trough, or disturbance, but the high should head toward the mid-70s.

Saturday will again bring a mix of sun and clouds, but current indications point to a dry day with a high in the low 70s. On Sunday, the closer proximity of a weak low may increase the risk of a few showers with temps reaching the upper 60s-70.

Behind a cold front, next Monday’s temps will slip back to the coolish low 60s. In fact, there will be a tendency toward some cooling for a good part of the following week, though nothing drastic.

The Climate Prediction Center’s thinking is supported by good agreement in the three principle ensemble means, showing the warm ridging retrograding to the west and a cooler northwest flow bringing some below-average temperatures back to the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

If you have a pool, you may want to hold off on opening it in the next two weeks.