Air quality improved on Monday, compared to Sunday’s somewhat heightened level of smoke particulate matter from Canadian wildfires. (Click here for a good source on air quality.).

However, the improvement does not equate to good air quality. Modeled near surface smoke density still shows some smoke around on Tuesday and even into the start of Wednesday at the end of the model run, though with lower concentrations.

A warm week is ahead of us, with a small upward bump in humidity on Tuesday, dropping back again on Wednesday and Thursday. A trough of low pressure extending into our warm high pressure ridge might just trigger a few sparse coverage showers and thunderstorms over the hilly terrain to the south during Tuesday. An east-northeast breeze should hold heat in check closer to Lake Ontario, with the high in the 70s well north, and 80-82 from the metro area southward.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and seasonably warm, with temps reaching the low 80s, running in the upper 70s closer to Lake Ontario on an east-northeast flow. Little change is expected Thursday, with humidity remaining fairly comfortable.

On Friday, dew points and the resultant humidity will become more noticeable under a partly sunny sky and a very light breeze. With temperatures reaching at least the low 80s, these conditions may be uncomfortable for some but far from oppressive. A weak area of low pressure will draw near on a somewhat muggy Saturday, as the dew point won’t be far from 70.

The low will bring some spotty showers and possible thunderstorms later Friday evening into Saturday. Amounts and coverage look unimpressive at this early point, which is not a good thing during the moderate drought conditions in place. Shower chances may tend to be higher in the Southern Tier, with a few lingering showers on Sunday. Total precipitation is modeled by Sunday evening, and it's looking modest.

So far, Buffalo has received only .75 inch of rain this month, after a deficit of 3.37 inches in May. While the drought has not reached a severe level, conditions are not likely to improve this week. There are some hints of more frequent rounds of showers in the six- to 10-day period and the eight- to 14-day period.

I have to add the caveats of greater uncertainty for rainfall projections than temperatures in the extended range, as well as the likelihood most summer rainfall tends to be cellular rather than widespread, meaning uneven coverage.