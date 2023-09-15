With a 47 degree start on Friday and highs of just 66 and 67 on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s understandable why some folks are complaining of the autumnal chill. The average high at this time of the year is down to 73, so we haven’t actually been that far off the mark. In fact, Buffalo’s September mean temperature was running a healthy 3.1 degrees above average as of Thursday. In case you forgot, between the 3rd and the 7th we had highs of 80, 82, 86, 90 and 82. The cold front that came through on the 7th brought us 1.08 inch of rain, and our monthly total is at 2.35 inches, .67 inch wetter than average.

The recent chill will be fading during next week, and the rainfall total in the week coming up will be sparse in coverage and amounts. The 7-day Weather Prediction Center/WPC estimated totals tell the story.

Evaporation rates drop off in late September with the lower sun angle but if you have late tomatoes or other plants, you’re going to need to water them even if less often.

After Friday’s brilliant sunshine, Saturday will bring no letdown. In this automatically updating GOES imagery, you’ll be able to see wide Hurricane Lee spinning off the northeast coast.

A ridge of high pressure, west of Lee and east of a cool front, will bring just as much sunshine on Saturday. With a light westerly breeze, the high in the low 70s will feel mild after a 50 degree start.

Boaters will deal with waves of 1 foot or less on both lakes, and winds averaging under 10 knots.

Game day Sunday will begin with a morning low of around 55 for early tailgaters, under a partly sunny sky. Actually, the Sunday forecast hasn’t really changed since my Monday article. It will be a tranquil, seasonably mild day, with wind playing no real factor in the kicking and passing game. Clouds will tend to thicken during the pleasant afternoon, with a game-time temperature of 72 degrees. The approaching front may trigger a few light showers and, if they occur, it would be later in the game at the earliest or, as modeled here, more likely after you get home after the dinner hour.

Boaters will again face only waves of 1 foot or less, possibly increasing to 1-2 feet in the early evening.

Our only chance for showers next week appears to be on Monday, behind a cold front with a weak low pressure trough possibly triggering a few spotty light showers with sparse coverage. The high will be in the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry, with temps again topping off in the upper 60s.

By Wednesday, we’ll begin to move into the warmer flow behind a high pressure ridge, and the dry and moderating conditions will bring a high moving back toward the mid 70s.

Late in the week, we’ll be firmly entrenched in a warm southwest flow that will extend into next weekend, with well above average highs in the upper 70s.

A few inland highs next weekend may reach 80.

In the extended range, there is rather high confidence our regional high temperatures will be running above average. The upper air pattern in the model ensembles favors mild temperatures as far out as Sept. 28, with no current indications of sharply cooler outbreaks after midweek.

This confidence in the probabilities for warm anomalies shows up in the 6-10 and 8-14 day Climate Prediction Center outlooks, along with a less certain tendency toward drier weather later in the time period.

Lee transitions to a tropical, then extratropical storm

As of this writing, Hurricane Lee remains a sprawling, dangerous storm impacting the eastern New England seaboard and in the next day will be downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves over cooler waters with some drier air entering its circulation.

A tropical storm warning extends from the Massachusetts coast to the U.S.-Canada border on the Maine coast, with a hurricane watch still up for southern New Brunswick and southern and western Nova Scotia. Lee has an unusually wide circulation, which is evident in satellite imagery.

While Lee has lost its peak ferocity from a week ago, it still presents a significant threat to a large stretch of territory. Here are the automatically updating key messages from the National Hurricane Center/NHC.

The tropics remain active in the Atlantic. However, only Lee is a threat to land at this time. There has been some upwelling of cooler waters in the parts of the Atlantic traversed by Lee and previous Hurricane Franklin, though that still leaves the vast majority of the Atlantic hurricane basin with abnormally warm sea surface temperatures.

This El Nino is strong

The Climate Prediction Center has issued an El Nino advisory, with a 95% probability of El Nino persisting through the winter months, and a calculated 71% probability it will remain a strong episode before it finally weakens next year. Some of you have heard a strong El Nino means a mild winter for our region. There is some good evidence that is often the case, but that does not preclude a short, very cold episode from occurring in the midst of an otherwise mild winter. University of Alaska climate scientist Brian Brettschneider has put together a statistical history of tendencies across the continent from past strong El Ninos.

The early speculative bottom line in my view is that probabilities favor our overall winter mean temperatures to end up above average. However, I do not see us “being off the hook” for an episodic harsh wintry outbreak or two, as occurred earlier in the cold weather season in 2022.